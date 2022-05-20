New Delhi: One of the biggest players in Indian airline industry once, Jet Airways will soon be able to take to the skies again, after aviation regulator DGCA Friday granted it a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing it to resume commercial flight operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar on Friday told PTI that AOC has been granted to the airline, which saw turbulent times before being grounded three years ago.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights | US Offers Full Support For Sweden, Finland's NATO Applications Amid Russia Warning

In its old avatar, the airline was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019, due to financial distress. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways. The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter. With DGCA officials on board, the airline had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17. Proving flights are the last step before an airline can obtain an AOC. Also Read - 12 Dead As Wall Collapses At Salt Factory In Morbi, Gujarat

‘All conditions fulfilled’

In a statement, Jet Airways said with the receipt of the AOC, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has fulfilled all the conditions under the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). “Aircraft and fleet plan, network, product and customer value proposition, loyalty program, and other details will be unveiled in a phased manner over the coming weeks,” it noted. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights | Passenger Train Services Between India-Bangladesh To Resume From May 29

Appointments, hirings to restart soon

Additional senior management appointments will be unveiled in the next week, and hiring for operational roles will also now commence in earnest, with former Jet Airways staff getting preference wherever possible, it said.

Background

Financial distress forced Jet Airways, which flew for more than two decades, to suspend operations on April 17, 2019 and a consortium of lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

In October 2020, the airline’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK’s Kalrock Capital and the UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan. In June 2021, the resolution plan was approved by the NCLT.

(With inputs from PTI)