New Delhi: After remaining stable for a day, petrol prices witnessed a minor dip of at least Rs 5 paise per litre on Monday while the prices for diesel remained stagnant for the seventh consecutive day.

The petrol prices in Mumbai on Decemeber 16, according to the Indian Oil official website, stands at Rs 80.35 per litre, while in Delhi the prices are at Rs 74.69 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at Rs 77.35 per litre, and Rs 77.65 in Chennai.

At the same time, diesel prices have remained unchanged across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai at Rs 66.04, Rs 68.45, Rs 69.27 and Rs 69.81 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices in Noida stand at Rs 76.05 per litre, while in Gurugram it is Rs 74.25 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel is retailing at Rs 66.35 per litre in Noida, and Rs 65.35 per litre in Gurugram.

Here’s how commuters can check latest prices of petrol and diesel via SMS:

Indian Oil (IOC) customers: Type RSP and send to 9224992249

BPCL customers: Type RSP and send to 9223112222

HPCL customers: Type HPPRICE and send to 9222201122

Fuel prices keep changing on a daily basis in sync with the global rates to adhere to differences in levies imposed by different states across the country. Leading crude oil firms like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise their rates every morning at 6 AM.