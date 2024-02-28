Top Recommended Stories

PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates: Farmers to Receive 16th Installment Today, Here’s How to Update e-KYC

Updated: February 28, 2024 9:41 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Check PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Live Updates: The Central government is all set to release the 16th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) to beneficiary farmers anytime on Wednesday. The 15th instalment of the scheme was last released on November 15, 2023. The farmers who have enroled under the PM-KISAN yojana must complete their eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process to get the 16th installment as it has been made mandatory for all registered beneficiaries.

Live Updates

  • Feb 28, 2024 9:41 AM IST

    PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s How to Apply

    1. First visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in

    2. On the home page, click on ‘New Farmer Registration’ and enter Aadhaar number and fill the captcha.

    3. On this page, please enter your required details and click on ‘Yes’

    4. Then, you need to fill in the information asked in the PM-Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference.

  • Feb 28, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    PM Kisan Yojana: How To Check Beneficiary Status

    • First visit the PM Kisan portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

    • Then on the page, click on the tab ‘Know Your Status’ on the right side of the page

    • After this, you need to enter registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option

    • Finally, the beneficiary status will display on the screen.

  • Feb 28, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    PM Kisan: 16th Installment Amount

    The 16th instalment amount under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is Rs 2,000 and the amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer.

  • Feb 28, 2024 8:53 AM IST

    eKYC Mandatory For Farmers

    The Centre has made it mandatory for farmers to complete the eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process for 16th installment under the PM-KISAN scheme.

  • Feb 28, 2024 8:51 AM IST

    PM Kisan Yojana: 16 Installement Today

    PM Modi will release the 16th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan) on February 28, 2024.

