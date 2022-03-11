New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Paytm Payment’s Bank to stop onboarding new customers on its platform with immediate effect, reported news agency ANI. “Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing report of the IT auditors,” the central bank said in a statement on Friday.Also Read - Sensex Might Hit 75,000 By December 2022: Report

The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system, the official order stated. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank, the statement said.

More details will be added soon.