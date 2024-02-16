By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking News: RBI Gives 15-Day Relaxation To Paytm
RBI has given Paytm a 15-day relaxation.
Breaking News: The Reserve Bank of India has given Paytm a 15-day relaxation, extending the date to March 15th from the earlier stipulated timeline of February 29, 2024.
(This is breaking news; more details will follow.)
