Breaking News: RBI Gives 15-Day Relaxation To Paytm

RBI has given Paytm a 15-day relaxation.

Breaking News: The Reserve Bank of India has given Paytm a 15-day relaxation, extending the date to March 15th from the earlier stipulated timeline of February 29, 2024.

(This is breaking news; more details will follow.)

