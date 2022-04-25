New York/New Delhi: Twitter is close to accepting a buying deal from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, reported news agency Reuters. Must had offered $43 billion to Twitter, $54.20 per share in cash, calling it his ‘best and final’, people familiar with the matter were quoted as saying.Also Read - Hope My Worst Critics Remain on Twitter: Elon Musk Hints at Win Against Board in His Latest Tweet

Twitter is likely to announce the mega deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. It is however always possible that the deal collapses at the last minute, the sources added.

Twitter has not been able to secure so far a 'go-shop' provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids from potential acquirers once the deal is signed, the sources said. Still, Twitter would be allowed to accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee, the sources added. Neither Twitter nor Musk did immediately respond to requests for a comment on the matter, Reuters said.

(With inputs from Reuters)