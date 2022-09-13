New Delhi: Finally, much to several investors’ relief and proving analysts right, NSE Nifty has crossed the psychological number of 18,000. At 9:28 AM, NIFTY 50 was trading at 18,043.85, up by 347.65 (0.58%). At the same time, BSE Sensex was trading at 60,462.78, up by +107.50 (0.60%).Also Read - Diwali En Route! Checkout These 5 Stocks You SHOULD Add To Your Portfolio Before The Big Indian Fest

HDFC Life (2.15 per cent), SBI Life Insurance (2.05 per cent), Shree Cements (1.83 per cent), Bajaj Finance (1.83 per cent), Grasim (1.44 per cent) are the top NSE gainers as of now.