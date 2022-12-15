Breaking: Nirav Modi Loses Bid To Take Extradition Fight To UK Supreme Court

London: In a significant development, fugitive Indian diamond merchant Nirav Modi on Thursday lost a bid to take his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering to the UK’s Supreme Court.

Nirav Modi, who fled India in 2018 in the PNB Scam Case, has argued there is a high risk of suicide if he is extradited.

Moreover, his application for certification of a point of law has also been turned down by the London High Court, indicating that he has now exhausted all his options in the UK courts in his legal fight against extradition to India.