Nita Ambani Steps Down From Reliance Industries Board; Isha, Akash, And Anant To Join

Nita Ambani Steps Down: Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has stepped down from the company’s board effective today, Monday, August 28. Meanwhile, the company announced that Ambani’s children Akash, Isha, and Anant will be appointed to the board. Nita is resigning from Reliance Industries board to devote more of her time to the Reliance Foundation of which she is the Founder Chairperson, said the company.

Reliance Industries Issues Statement

“Nita Ambani is resigning from Reliance Industries board to devote more of her time to the Reliance Foundation of which she is the Founder Chairperson,” said Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday adding that it has appointed Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani as directors to the board.

“The Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting on Monday, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders,” said Reliance Industries in a statement.

