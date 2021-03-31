New Delhi: In a major relaxation for salaried employees, the Centre on Wednesday announced that the new wage code affecting take-home salary, which was expected to reduce from April 1, will remain the same until a further decision is taken in the matter. The government has deferred the decision due to pending changes in the labour codes of some states. Also Read - Explained: New Wage Bill and How It Is Likely to Impact Your Salary Takeaway

A senior official of the Labour Ministry told The Economic Times that the decision to implement the new wage code has been deferred. Along with this, three other codes – social security, industrial relations, and occupational safety, health and working conditions – have also been deferred from the earlier set deadline of April 1. Also Read - Explained: 5 Income Tax Rules That Are Changing From April 1, 2021 | Watch Video

Let’s take a closer look at the new Wage Code: