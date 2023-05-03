Home

Pratt & Whitney Alleges Go First Of ‘Lengthy History Of Missing Financial Obligations’

The Wadia family-owned low-cost airline on Tuesday filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), attributing the decision to protracted delays in sourcing airworthy engines from PW.

New Delhi: US aerospace major Pratt & Whitney (PW) has said that Go First had a lengthy history of non payment, a day after the carrier filed for insolvency. The aircraft manufacturer also said in its statement that it will continue to prioritise its delivery schedules for all its customers in compliance with a March 2023 arbitration related to the airline.

“Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers. Pratt & Whitney is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further,” P&W’s statement on Go First airlines.

“GoFirst has a lengthy history of missing its financial obligations to Pratt,” said Pratt and Whitney officials to ANI https://t.co/nnfPBYedGd — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

Go First Files For Voluntary Insolvency

The Wadia family-owned low-cost airline on Tuesday filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), attributing the decision to protracted delays in sourcing airworthy engines from PW.

Go First blamed Pratt & Whitney for supplying faulty engines which forced the airline to ground half of its A320neo fleet.

In a statement, Go First had alleged that the engine supplier had refused to comply with an award by an emergency arbitrator appointed as per 2016 Arbitrator Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

As per the order, Pratt and Whitney was asked to take all reasonable steps to release and dispatch without delay to Go First at least ten serviceable spare leased engines by April 27, 2023 and a further ten spare leased engines per month until December 2023.

Go First is the second major scheduled airline after Jet Airways to seek resolution under insolvency proceedings.

Go First Cancels Flights For Three Days

Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, will cancel all flights for three days — May 3, 4 and 5 — and promised to make a full refund to the customers. It operates around 180-185 flights, carrying around 30,000 passengers on a daily basis.

The airline’s CEO Kaushik Khona said the airline has grounded 28 planes, more than half of its fleet, due to the non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W), and that has resulted in a fund crunch.

“It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings), but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company,” he told PTI.

