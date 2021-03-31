NEW DELHI: In what comes as good news for people who rely on the auto-debit feature of their bank accounts, the Reserve Bank of India has extended the deadline for extra authentication from March 31, 2021, to September 30, 2021. With several banks including the top lenders like, SBI, ICICI and HDFC failing to comply with its directive, the RBI decided to extend the date of implementation of guidelines for recurring online payments for which e-mandates are normally given such as auto-debits of payments for utility bills, OTT platforms to October 1. Also Read - IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh Looks Forward to Successful Stint With Kolkata Knight Riders, Says I Have Nothing to Prove to Anyone

Earlier, in a notification issued by the country’s Central Bank on December 4, 2020, RBI had directed that any recurring transaction of above Rs 5,000 using credit and debit cards, UPI and prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) like wallets would require additional authentication. Many of us opt for an automatic payment mode for paying our utility bills to avoid the hassle of going through the mechanical process of online payment. We often do this to pay mobile bills, subscription charges of over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Also Read - Planning a Trip to Thailand in 2021? Here's All About COVID Vaccine, Latest Tourist Guidelines And More

Why has RBI Extended the deadline for 6 months?

RBI on Wednesday stated that the framework has not been fully implemented even after the extended the deadline. This non-compliance has been noted with serious concern and will be dealt with separately. RBI cited that the delay in implementation by some stakeholders has given rise to a situation of possible large-scale customer inconvenience and default. To prevent any inconvenience to the customers, RBI has decided to extend the timeline for the stakeholders to migrate to the framework by six months. Also Read - RBI Grade B Result: Phase-1 Marksheet And Cutoff Released | Direct Link and Other Details Here

RBI Recurring Payment – Top Points You Want to Know

From October 1, if you have set auto payment option for recurring transaction, you will need additional authentication, as per new rules issued by RBI. However, in a relief for bank customers, RBI has extended the recurring transaction limit to Rs 5,000. This means if you have recurring auto payment of over Rs 5,000, you will receive an One Time Password (OTP) from your bank. Only after authenticating the OTP, the payment will be deducted. The new RBI rule is applicable on transactions performed using all types of cards. This means when you have registered your debit card or credit card for auto payment, you will still require to do Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) if the transaction worth more than Rs 5,000. All types of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs), including wallets, have been included in the ambit of the new RBI rules. This means any recurring payment of above Rs 5,000 through this mode will require additional authentication. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, over the past decade, put in place various safety and security measures for card payments and now Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been included under the requirement of additional authentication.’ The new rule by RBI will allow the banks to send notification to their customers at least 24 hours prior to the auto payment of recurring transaction. Customers will be given option to pick the mode of notification they want to receive at the time of registering the e-mandate for recurring auto payment.