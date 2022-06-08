RBI Repo Rate: As inflation continues to remain above its comfort level, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 0n Wednesday increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% with immediate effect. With this, all loan EMIs are expected to go costly. Earlier last month, the central bank had raised the repo rate or short term lending rate by 40 basis points in an off-cycle monetary policy review to check spiralling inflation. That hike was the first-rate hike since August 2018. Notably, retail inflation has remained above RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6 per cent since January. It had soared to an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, exceeding the RBI’s tolerance band for inflation of 2% to 6% for a fourth month in a row. Inflation is expected to stay high in the near future. The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.Also Read - Day After Reserve Bank of India Moratorium, Yes Bank Shares Down 25%

RBI Hikes Repo Rate: Here Are The Key Highlights From Shaktikanta Das’ Speech

The MPC voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Consequently, the standing deposit facility – the SDF rate – stands adjusted to 4.65% and the marginal standing facility – MSF rate and bank rate – to 5.15%, asserted RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. With the assumption of a normal monsoon, in 2022 and average crude oil price in the Indian basket of 105 dollars per barrel, inflation is now projected at 6.7% in 2022-23, added the RBI governor. According to the provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office on May 31st, India's GDP growth ins 2021-22 is estimated at 8.7%. This level of real GDP in 2021-22 has exceeded the pre-pandemic, i.e., 2019-20 level. RBI will remain focused on bringing down inflation within target. Limits for individual housing loans extended by urban cooperative banks&rural cooperative banks,last fixed in 2011&2009 respectively, being revised upwards by over 100% taking into account increase in house prices. It'll facilitate better flow of credit to housing sector, said RBI Governor "Indian Rupee performing much better than EME peers," Das said. He added that the Indian banking system remains strong as reflected by key indicators like profitability and provisions. Furthermore, Das said that linking of RuPay credit cards to UPI will now be allowed, consequently increasing the convenience for users and enhance the scope of digital payments.

How Repo Rate Will Affect Your EMIs?

The repo rate is the interest rate ar which the RBI lends short term funds to banks. The RBI’s decision to hike repo rate again will make all the banks increase interest rates on loans. Hence, the home loans, and auto loans are expected to become costlier.

For the unversed, the banks will have to fix interest rates for different types of customers on the basis of the MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate). Taking into consideration the repo rate and other lending rates, banks revise the MCLR on a monthly basis.

Five benchmark rates are required for different tenures which range from 1 day to 1 year. The banks are free to set rates for tenures exceeding 1 year. Banks cannot lend below the MCLR but there are a few exceptions. For loans against deposits and loans to employees of the respective bank, banks can lend below the MCLR.