New Delhi: In a latest development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved that it will transfer Rs 30,307 crore of surplus to the central government. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of geopolitical happenings, a PTI report stated.

The decision was taken in a meeting in Mumbai. The Central Board of Directors was present at the meeting. It was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. A decision has also been taken to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.5 per cent.

Others who were present at the meeting were Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, Rajeshwar Rao, Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board, viz. Satish Marathe, Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi.

Last year in May, RBI declared a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore for the nine-month period (July 2020 to March 2021). The dividend was paid for that period as RBI aligned its financial year with the government’s financial year.

Apart from them, Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services were also present.

(With agency inputs)