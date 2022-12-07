RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 35 Basis Points to 6.25%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that after the latest MPC meeting the repo rate has been increased by 35 basis points to 6.25%.

New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that after the latest MPC meeting the repo rate has been increased by 35 basis points to 6.25% with immediate effect.

“The RBI MPC raised repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% with 5-1 vote. The stance remained focused on withdrawal of accommodation. While this was ours as well market consensus, it seems like we may not be fully done with the rate hiking cycle. The inflation guard continues to remain. Key to now track FOMC outcome in the coming week. Expect bond markets to give up some gains and trade range bound as global growth concerns dominate”, said Lakshmi Iyer, CEO- Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited.

“The RBI, in line with expectations, hiked repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%. The stance also remains unchanged at withdrawal of accommodation though the voting against this stance has increased to two members. Overall, the concern on inflation continues especially as core inflation remains sticky and elevated. Growth concerns remain limited, for now. We believe the RBI is now close to the terminal rate with the real policy rate, based on few quarters ahead inflation, around 100 bps positive. The February policy decision will be finely split between a pause and a last 25 bps hike with a bias towards a hike given that near term inflation readings is likely to remain relatively elevated around 5.5%,” said Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.

“The Reserve Bank of India raised its key repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25% during its December meeting, the sixth rate hike in a row, amid slowing inflation due to moderation in food prices, as widely expected. The annual inflation eased to 6.77% in October, down from September’s five-month high of 7.41%. Although inflation hit a three-month low in October, it remained above the RBI’s tolerance range,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities & Currency, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Both Sensex and Nifty have remained in the green zone despite the hike in the policy rate. At 10:39 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 94.71 points up at 62,721.07 and NSE Nifty was trading 14.20 points up at 18,656.95.