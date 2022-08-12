New Delhi: Owing to the drop in food and oil prices, consumer price-based (CPI) inflation in India has eased to 6.71 per cent in July on an annual basis. The headline inflation also slowed to 0.46 per cent from 0.52 per cent in the previous month, Economic Times reported. The price cuts on edible oil ranging from 0.4 per cent to 6.4 per cent can be seen as the major reason behind this downward trend in retail inflation. Apart from oil, the decrease in commodity prices is also responsible for bringing down the inflation rate.Also Read - Retail Inflation in India Rises To 5.03 per cent in February, Up From January's 4.06 per cent

Key Facts

The overall food inflation came in at 6.75 per cent in July as compared to 7.75 per cent preceding month. The international crude oil benchmark, Brent crude is down about 9 per cent for the month. Also Read - Sensex ends flat on profit-booking, global cues

Pulses witnessed a contraction of 0.18 per cent. For gram, moong and masoor dal, the prices fell by 0.2-0.4 per cent in July.

Fuel and light inflation came in at 11.76 per cent in contrast to 10.39 per cent in July.

While keeping its inflation forecast unchanged at 6.7 per cent for this fiscal year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), during the MPC meeting this month, hiked the repo rate by 50bps.

According to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, inflation is expected to remain above the central bank’s 6 per cent threshold in the second and third quarters of this fiscal year, for which the MPC stressed that sustained high inflation could destabilise inflation expectations and harm growth in the medium term.