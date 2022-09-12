BREAKING: Retail Inflation Rises to 7% In August After Falling For 3 Months

India’s Retail Inflation: India’s retail inflation on Monday rose to 7% in August from 6.71% in July mainly, mounting pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to hike rates more aggressively to mitigate surging prices. The consumer price index-based inflation is above the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6% for the eighth month in a row. The government data showed that inflation in food basket was 7.62% in August, up from 6.69% in July and 3.11% in August 2021.Also Read - Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Remains Above RBI’s Target Limit For 6th Consecutive Month

All India Inflation Rates Based on CPI And CFPI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its August monetary policy statement retained its inflation projection for 2022-23 at 6.7%. RBI is mindful of the fact that spillovers from geopolitical shocks are imparting considerable uncertainty to the inflation trajectory. The central bank also said that it is watchful of the shortfall in paddy sowing.