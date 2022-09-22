New Delhi: The Indian Rupee has hit a fresh all-time low against the United States Dollar in early trade. At 3:59 am UTC (9:30 am IST), Rupee was trading at 80.44 against the US Dollar.Also Read - India's Forex Reserves On An Alarming Low, Hit Lowest Level In 23 Months

This comes after the US Federal Reserve delivered a 75 basis point hike for the third consecutive time and signaled that it’s expected to reach a whopping 4.63 per cent in 2023. Also Read - The Good, Bad And Ugly Of The Rupee Hitting An All Time Low Against The Dollar