New Delhi: The Indian Rupee’s free fall against the US Dollar continues. Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) trying hard to maintain the Rupee value above the psychological barrier of 82 against the US Dollar, the fate of the Indian currency is dwindling.Also Read - 1 Dollar Equals 82 Rupees Soon? Day Not Far Seeing The Indian Rupee's Free Fall

At 9:49 am IST, Rupee was trading at 82.24 against the US Dollar. Also Read - India's War-Chest Falling Faster Than War's Fading Pace -- Report Says 'RBI Fighting Lost INR Battle'

The Indian stock markets also opened today at a grim note after ending in green yesterday. At 9:51 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 156.67 points down at 58,065.43 and NSE Nifty was 44.15 points down at 17,287.65 Also Read - Rupee Sinks To Record Low Once Again, Opens At 81.54 Against Dollar