New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced a number of economic measures to tackle the second wave of Covid pandemic that is grappling India presently. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that a comprehensive targeted policy is required to tackle the crisis. Asserting that he has faith in India’s ability to come out of Covid-19 crisis, Das said that RBI is analysing the impact of Covid second wave impact on Indian Economy. Also Read - USA Bans Travelers From India For an Indefinite Period Amid COVID Crisis

RBI governor Das said in India’s fight against second wave of COVID-19, the Reserve Bank of India proposed to take further measures. India’s central bank has announced a term Liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore to ease access to emergency health services. Also Read - Pakistan Stars Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Nominated For ICC Player of The Month

Here Are Key Highlights From RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s Announcements

Reserve Bank of India has permitted use of limited KYC to till December 1, 2021. RBI has re-opened one-time restructuring for individuals, MSMEs. Now individuals and MSMEs borrowers are permitted one-time restructuring till September 30, 2021. RBI has announced that as part of restructuring 1.0, the period of moratorium can be extended up to a total of 2 years. RBI Governor Shatikanta Das has said that small finance banks are allowed to on-lend to smaller microfinance institutions of asset size up to Rs 500 crore. The Central bank has also announced targeted long-term repo operation for small finance banks of up to Rs 10,000 crore. RBI has also permitted state governments to remain in overdraft for a maximum of 50 days. Prior to the announcements, the tenure was 36 days. Reserve Bank of India has also extended the number of consecutive overdraft days from existing 14 days to 21 days. RBI will now have second purchase of government securities of Rs 35,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 conducted on May 20.

Read RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s Full Statement