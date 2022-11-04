BREAKING: Top Court Upholds Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme 2014; Details Inside

The Supreme Court of India, in a very crucial judgment has upheld the provisions of the Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme 2014 to be legal and valid. However, so far as the present members of the fund are concerned, the apex court has read down certain provisions of the scheme.

The Employees Provident Fund Organization and the Union Government had filed appeals in the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi High Court judgments which had quashed the Employee’s Pension (Amendment) Scheme, 2014, the Court read down certain provisions of the scheme.

The court also held that employees who did not exercise the option to join the Employees Pension Scheme must be given a further chance of 6 months to do so, which is a big relief for several employees.

