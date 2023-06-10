By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Elon Musk Says Twitter To Start Paying Content Creators For Ads In Replies, But There Is A Catch
Twitter will soon start paying verified content creators for the advertisement in their replies, company owner Elon Musk said on Saturday. The first block of payment will be around $5 million.
“In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M,” billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet. “Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count,” he added.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2023
Though this comes as a great news for all the creators, the other side of the coin is that there is a change that could clog the platform with sponsored content and invite even more reply spam.
Twitter was slow to warm up to the creator economy, but the mostly text-based social app eventually got on board. The company introduced a handful of features in recent years to help content creators earn money, including Super Follows, Ticketed Spaces and a special monetization dashboard.
