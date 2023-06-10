Elon Musk Says Twitter To Start Paying Content Creators For Ads In Replies, But There Is A Catch

Home

New Delhi: Twitter will soon start paying verified content creators for the advertisement in their replies, company owner Elon Musk said on Saturday. The first block of payment will be around $5 million.

“In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M,” billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet. “Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count,” he added.

In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2023

Though this comes as a great news for all the creators, the other side of the coin is that there is a change that could clog the platform with sponsored content and invite even more reply spam.

Twitter was slow to warm up to the creator economy, but the mostly text-based social app eventually got on board. The company introduced a handful of features in recent years to help content creators earn money, including Super Follows, Ticketed Spaces and a special monetization dashboard.

