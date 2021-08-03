International Flights Latest News: Here comes a wonderful piece of news for the Indian travellers who plan to fly to UAE. As per the latest updates, the Indian travellers, who have a valid residency permit and are fully vaccinated — at least 14 days prior to the travel — can enter the UAE. As per a report by Mint, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday that the United Arab Emirates will lift the ban on entry of passengers from India and five other countries from 5 August.Also Read - Pakistani Teenager Runs Away from Home, Crosses Border to India After Argument With Family

The NCEMA , however, made it clear that the restrictions on travel from India to UAE are still in place, but the curbs will be eased for those Indians who have a valid residency permit and are fully vaccinated.

It must be noted that the international flights to the UAE from the six countries were previously suspended over rising Covid-19 infection rates.

Moreover, the UAE government also made it clear that unvaccinated people in certain job categories can seek permission to return from the same date as well. Notably, the categories of the Indians who will get travel permission include medical workers, teachers at schools and universities in the Emirates, students, residents with extenuating circumstances, people undergoing medical treatment in the UAE and people who work for federal or local government agencies.

The authorities said that the individuals in these categories must apply for permission to return through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s website. However, they need to present a negative PCR test from accredited laboratories within 48 hours of their date of travel and will be required to undergo a quick lab test before boarding.

#الطوارئ_والأزمات و #الطيران_المدني تعلنان عن استثناء فئات جديدة من المسافرين من بعض الدول التي تم منع القدوم منها والتي تشمل كلاً من الهند وباكستان وسيريلانكا والنيبال ونيجيريا وأوغندا وذلك اعتباراً من تاريخ 5 أغسطس.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/NB2hEJdKzN — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 3, 2021

Apart from India, the UAE will also relax the restrictions on Pakistan, Nigeria, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Uganda.

Giving further details, authorities said that a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior must be presented ahead of departure and final destination approval would need to be provided.

Giving further details, the NCEMA said on Twitter that the passengers who are travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.