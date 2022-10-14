New Delhi: India’s annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eases to 10.7 per cent for September 2022 against 12.41 per cent recorded in August 2022: Govt of India.Also Read - LIVE | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates: Suspense Around 15th Member GROWS

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 10.7 per cent (Provisional) for the month of September, 2022 (over September, 2021) against 12.41 per cent recorded in August 2022. Inflation in September, 2022 is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals & chemical products, basic metals, electricity, textiles etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

The month over month change in WPI index for the month of September, 2022 stood at -0.65 per cent as compared to August, 2022.

The monthly change in WPI index for the last six months is summarized below: