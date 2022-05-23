New Delhi: Aam Aadmi is likely to suffer more in the coming days as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly planning to hike interest rates further. With this, all loan EMIs are expected to go costly. In an exclusive interview with CNBC TV18, the RBI governor Shaktkanta Das asserted that the central bank will also release a new inflation forecast at the next month’s meeting.Also Read - Bank Holidays June 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For 6 Days In June. Check List

"Expectations for higher rates are a no brainer and policymakers are aiming to remove a liquidity overhang," Business portal, LiveMint quoted the RBI governor as saying.

Earlier this month, Das had announced a hike in benchmark interest rates by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 per cent, the first time since 2020.

Addressing an unscheduled conference on May 4, which came at the backdrop of inflation rates in India, Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to increase policy repo rates by 40 bps with immediate effect based on the assessment of the macroeconomic situation and the outlook.

Das had cited rising inflation, geo-political tensions, high crude oil prices and shortage of commodities globally for raising lending rates.