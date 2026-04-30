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Brent crude jumps over $125 amid fears of Iran-US war; Will fuel prices rise in India as well?
The price of Brent crude oil surged past $125 a barrel on Thursday as stalled US-Iran talks doubts over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a permanent end to Iran war. Brent crude to be deliver
The price of Brent crude oil surged past $125 a barrel on Thursday as stalled US-Iran talks doubts over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a permanent end to Iran war. Brent crude to be delivered in June jumped 6.2 per cent to $125.36 early Wednesday. Brent to be delivered in July rose 3.1 per cent to $113.85.
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