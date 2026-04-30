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Brent crude jumps over $125 amid fears of Iran-US war; Will fuel prices rise in India as well?

The price of Brent crude oil surged past $125 a barrel on Thursday as stalled US-Iran talks doubts over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a permanent end to Iran war. Brent crude to be deliver

Published date india.com Published: April 30, 2026 5:57 PM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
Brent crude jumps over $125 amid fears of Iran-US war; Will fuel prices rise in India as well?
Crude oil

The price of Brent crude oil surged past $125 a barrel on Thursday as stalled US-Iran talks doubts over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a permanent end to Iran war. Brent crude to be delivered in June jumped 6.2 per cent to $125.36 early Wednesday. Brent to be delivered in July rose 3.1 per cent to $113.85.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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