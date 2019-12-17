New Delhi: Driven by the gains in metal, financial and IT stocks, market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled new heights on Tuesday. The surge was also because of the gains in Asian and US markets with investors setting aside poor macro-economic indicators on the domestic front for a while.

As per updates, the BSE S & P Sensex closed 413 points or 1 per cent higher at 41,352, while the Nifty 50 moved up by 111 points at 12,165.

It was really a good day at the stock market as all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green except for Nifty pharma and realty.

Among stocks, metals witnessed dramatic intra-day profits with Nifty metal climbing by 2.8 per cent, Tata Steel gaining by 4.64 per cent, Vedanta and Hindalco moving up by 3.3 per cent each while JSW Steel ticked up by 1.9 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel went high by 4.5 per cent, Tata Motors by 2.9 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 2.6 per cent, Infosys by 2.3 per cent and Tata Consultancy Services by 1.9 per cent.

Among the top loser in the day were Sun Pharma, GAIL, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra and Titan which showed some losses.

In the meanwhile, Asian shares also rose to their highest point in a year as trade deal optimism and Wall Street’s run to all-time highs supported the sentiment.

While Japan’s Nikkei went up by 0.47 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 1.22 per cent and Korea’s Kospi and Shanghai Composite went higher by 1.27 per cent each.

The traders at the stock market were seen optimistic ahead of Wednesday’s GST Council meet and expects some positive outcome from the same.

