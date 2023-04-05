Home

Business

Britannia Industries Declares Whopping 7200% Interim Dividend: Check Details

Britannia Industries Declares Whopping 7200% Interim Dividend: Check Details

The FMCG giant has set 13 April 2023 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the Rs 72 per share dividend benefit.

Britannia Industries Declares Whopping 7200% Interim Dividend: Check Details

New Delhi: Britannia Industries, one of the top most players in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, has declared an interim dividend of Rs 72 per equity share for the financial year FY23. The dividend comes to an enormous 7200 per cent when taken in percentage terms.

“Declared an Interim Dividend @ 7200% i.e., Rs. 72/‐ per Equity Share of face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2022‐23,” said Britannia n a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

You may like to read

The FMCG giant has set 13 April 2023 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the Rs 72 per share dividend benefit.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.