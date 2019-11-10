New Delhi: About a dozen bank accounts belonging to Indians are lying dormant as no account-holder has come forward to claim these accounts. As a result, the fund lies at the risk of being transferred to the Switzerland government,

Since 2015, the Swiss government began making details of dormant accounts. At least 10 of those were linked to Indians. Some of the accounts were from the British period. According to a PTI report, the claim period for some of these accounts would expire next month, while a few others can still be claimed till the end of 2020. Some of the accounts linked to Pakistan residents have been claimed since then, as is the case with several other accounts linked to residents from other countries including Switzerland itself.

The list included close to 2,600 dormant accounts when it was first made public in December 2015, which had around 45 million Swiss francs (over Rs 300 crore) lying unclaimed since at least 1955. There were also nearly 80 safety unclaimed deposit boxes when the list was first made public for claims from the real owners or their heirs.

India is among 75 countries with which Switzerland’s Federal Tax Administration (FTA) has exchanged information on financial accounts within the framework of global standards on AEOI (Automatic Exchange of Information).

India has got the first tranche of Swiss bank account details of its nationals under the pact in October.

The exchanged details include identification, account and financial information. These include name, address, state of residence and tax identification number, as well as information concerning the financial institution, account balance and capital income.

(With PTI inputs)