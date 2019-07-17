New Delhi: Starting April 2020, customers may have to shell out an additional cost for petrol and diesel as fuel retailers across the national capital are seeking a pass on the stiffer norms on producing Bharat Stage VI-compliant fuel (BS-VI).

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday had introduced more stringent norms related to BS-VI fuel emission in Rajya Sabha in an attempt to reduce air pollution in Delhi.

Due to the mandate, BS-VI petrol and diesel are likely to pinch more owing to higher refining costs. Till now, only a handful of vehicles in India used BS-VI fuel. However, the government has sought to implement the technology across all states starting next year.

Javedkar had told the Upper House that while BS-VI compliant fuel is already available in Delhi, from next year BS-VI emission compliant vehicles will also be available. The BS-VI fuel is capable of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions like carbon dioxide, unburnt hydrocarbons or methane and nitrogen oxide.

Fumes from fuel-run vehicles are one of the top contributors to air pollution. While the ministry said that PM-10 level in the national capital has come down, it seeks to lower it further by mandating BS-VI fuel vehicles.

Delhi has been notorious for its extremely harmful air pollution levels causing respiratory diseases. With the advancement of the new technology, all forms of pollution should come down, said the minister.