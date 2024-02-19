Home

BSE Market Cap Hits Record High Of $4.7 Trillion, Indian Stock Indicants Up For 5th Consecutive Session

Continued selling of Indian stocks by foreign portfolio investors coupled with high stock valuations are among some of the concerns for the investors.

The midcap and smallcap indices surged in line with the benchmark.

BSE Market Cap; Indian Stock Indicants: VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services on Monday said, “The BSE market cap touching a record high of around $4.7 trillion reflects the strength of the ongoing bull run and the momentum in the market.”

He further said that the fact that the crucial Buffet Ratio (market cap to GDP) is signalling very high valuation at above 120 per cent is a matter of concern. But this is unlikely to halt the bull run in the near term since flows into the market from domestic individual investors and DIIs continue to be strong.

Further, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Domestic equities attained new highs with Nifty touching fresh levels of 22,186.65 levels before closing with gains of 81 points at 22,122. The midcap and smallcap indices surged in line with the benchmark. A majority of the sectors ended in the green. Consumer durables, pharma, and FMCG were the top gainers on Monday, while realty, PSU bank, and IT were the laggards.”

“The US equity market is closed on Monday on account of President’s Day. Overall, we expect the market to continue its upward momentum while taking support from global cues. US Fed meeting minutes that would be released during the week would hold importance after the US reported above-expectation CPI and PPI data, which dampened sentiments,” Khemka added.

Sensex on Monday settled at 72,708.16 points, up 281.52 points or 0.39 per cent, and Nifty settled at 22,122.25 points, up 81.55 points or 0.37 per cent.

Among the widely-tracked Nifty 50 stocks, 27 advanced and the rest 23 declined. The US equity market remains closed today on account of President’s Day.

“For the index to continue its upward momentum, it would be crucial for the private banking majors to participate and contribute to the move. We maintain our view to stay focused on stock selection and refrain from aggressive bets until Nifty decisively closes above 22150,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Continued selling of Indian stocks by foreign portfolio investors coupled with high stock valuations, are, however, among some of the concerns for the investors. Such aspects will continue to be on top of investors’ minds.

(With agency inputs)

