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BSE and NSE remain open tomorrow? Check May 1 stock market holiday update

BSE and NSE remain open tomorrow? Check May 1 stock market holiday update

Diwali Laxmi Pujan will fall on a Sunday, with exchanges scheduled to hold the customary Muhurat Trading session on November 8.

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New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India and BSE are set to remain closed on Friday, May 1, on account of Maharashtra Day. With this, the Indian stock markets are moving for a shortened trading week. To recall, the last market holiday was observed on April 14 for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. In 2026, there are 16 stock market holidays scheduled in total, of which 7 have already passed.

After May 1 holiday, trading will be suspended on 8 more occasions over the remaining nine months. Following Maharashtra Day on May 1, the next market holiday is scheduled for May 28 on account Bakri Id.

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Here are some of the key details:

In the second half of the year, trading will be suspended on Muharram on June 26

Trading will also be suspended on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

These will be followed by Dussehra on October 20, Diwali Balipratipada on November 10 and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24.

The final market holiday for 2026 will be Christmas on December 25.

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The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), India’s largest commodity exchange, will remain shut for the morning and will resume trading in the evening session on Friday, May 1. It is important to note that the MCX’s yearly calendar announces 16 trading holidays in 2026.

During this period, the exchange will observe partial or full closures. The largest agri-commodity bourse, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), will also remain closed in both sessions.

These Holidays Fall On Weekends:

The traders must note that four major holidays fall on weekends in 2026 and therefore will not lead to market closures. These include Mahashivratri on February 15 and Eid-Ul-Fitr on March 21, both of which have already passed, along with Independence Day on August 15 and Diwali Laxmi Pujan on November 8.

Diwali Laxmi Pujan will fall on a Sunday, with exchanges scheduled to hold the customary Muhurat Trading session on November 8. The exact timings for the special one-hour session will be announced closer to the date. Meanwhile, Independence Day falls on a Saturday.

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