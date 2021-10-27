Mumbai: BSE Sensex today tumbled 207 points weighed by losses in Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid a weak trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 206.93 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 61,143.33. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 57.45 points or 0.31 per cent to 18,210.95. Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 6 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Tata Steel. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Infosys, SBI and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Wondering How to Get a Festive Glow? Try This Easy DIY Rice Flour Based Body Scrub

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slumped 1.09 per cent to USD 84.72 per barrel, PTI reported.

Markets traded lackluster and lost nearly half a percent, tracking mixed cues. Initially, weak Asian markets were weighing on the sentiments and a mixed trend across sectors kept the participants guessing as the session progressed. A sharp dip in select index majors from banking, metal and energy space pushed the benchmark lower in the final hour. Consequently, The Nifty settled around the 18,211 levels; down by 0.31 per cent. The broader markets managed to outperform the index and ended in the range of 0.1-0.3 per cent, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, stated.

Markets are closely watching earnings for cues and we will see the reaction to the numbers of select index majors in early trade on Thursday. Besides, volatility is expected to remain high due to the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry. Participants should continue with the stock-specific trading approach and maintain positive bias till Nifty holds 18,000 levels, Ajit Mishra said.