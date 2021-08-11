Mumbai: The BSE today clarified on the new additional surveillance rules aimed at curbing excessive price movement in securities listed on the trading platform. The exchange in a circular has said that it has partially modified and superseded the notification it released on Monday, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Carrot Juice Beneficial For Weight Loss? Read Here to Find Out!
Share Market Today BSE Update
- BSE said that the framework is applicable to BSE Exclusive securities in groups ‘X, XT, Z, ZP, ZY, Y’ and on companies which have market capitalisation of less than Rs 1,000 crore, IANS reported.
- The clarification also said that the securities should have a price of Rs 10 and more, as on the date of review, among others, the IANS report says.
- Exchanges in consultation with SEBI, have introduced various surveillance measures such as Graded Surveillance Measures (GSM), Additional Surveillance Measure (LT-ASM), Short-Term Additional Surveillance Measure (ST-ASM), Trade for Trade (TT) among others, as per IANS report says.
- On Monday, BSE said that in continuation with its endeavour to maintain market integrity and curb excessive price movement in securities listed exclusively on BSE Trading Platform, a need has been felt to further strengthen the extant surveillance measures, as per IANS report.
- “Accordingly, a new surveillance framework viz Add-on Price Band Framework is being introduced by the Exchange for securities listed exclusively on BSE Trading Platform,” it had said.
- The previous circular did not mention the stock groups after which the broader market witnessed a sharp sell-off. In view of the panic among investors, BSE issued a new circular with modifications and clarifications.
- These additional norms will be applicable from August 23, 2021.