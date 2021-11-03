New Delhi: In an effort to push Delhi’s green energy goals, electric vehicle charging Infrastructure startup eVolt recently has announced its empanelment by three DISCOMs of Delhi, which include BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).Also Read - Watch: Foxconn Unveils Three New EV With Up To 750 km Range

Part of the agreement, eVolt said it will set up EV charging station network across the Capital. As per updates, eVolt said it will set up electric vehicle chargers at semi-public sites, but not limited to malls, offices, colleges along privately-owned spaces such as residential and apartment complexes.

Speaking to India Today, Sarthak Shukla, Founder & CEO, eVolt said, "We, at eVolt, are happy to be appointed for this initiative by BSES, as it is a crucial step in Delhi's switch to e-mobility. Being a homegrown startup with a local presence, it is good to see Delhi going electric, charger by charger. We'd like to thank the government for actively promoting the development of a robust EV charging infrastructure, as a fully-developed charging network is the backbone of EV adoption."

It must be noted that the electric vehicles are becoming popular choice for personal transportation in Delhi, as per government data.

As the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing, adoption of electric vehicles is picking up pace in Delhi. Moreover, the registrations of electric vehicles have been surpassing the total number of registrations of CNG and hybrid-fuel vehicles in the city, according to data.

As per latest update, from July to September this year, electric vehicles accounted for 7 per cent of the total number of vehicles registered with the Delhi government’s transport department, while CNG vehicles accounted for 6 per cent.