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BSNL customers KYC suspended by TRAI, Sim card to be blocked within 24 hours? Know the complete truth here

BSNL customers’ KYC suspended by TRAI, Sim card to be blocked within 24 hours? Know the complete truth here

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed as "fake" a viral social media claim alleging BSNL KYC has been suspended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

BSNL customers' KYC suspended by TRAI, Sim card to be blocked within 24 hours? Know the complete truth here(Photo Credit: Freepik)

If you have received a message from BSNL claiming that the customer’s KYC has been suspended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India(TRAI), then you must not panic. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Saturday dismissed as “fake” a viral social media claim alleging BSNL KYC has been suspended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and that an individual SIM card will be blocked.

In a post on X, previously Twitter, Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated, “Beware! This Notice is #Fake. @BSNLCorporate never sends any such notices. Do not share your personal & bank details with anyone.”

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Have you also received a notice purportedly from BSNL, claiming that the customer’s KYC has been suspended by @TRAI and the sim card will be blocked within 24 hrs❓#PIBFactCheck ❌ Beware! This Notice is #Fake. ✅ @BSNLCorporate never sends any such notices. ✅ Do not… pic.twitter.com/47UPZn0Mhz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 2, 2026

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What does the viral message claim about the SIM Card?

The viral message claims that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has kept your KYC on hold. If you do not complete the KYC verification process immediately, your SIM card will be suspended within 24 hours, according to the message. Online scammers often use a sense of urgency as a way to encourage people to complete a transaction quickly. However, PIB has debunked this viral claim.

What does the fake notice say?

“Dear Customer, Your Sim KYC has been suspended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Your Sim card will be blocked within 24 hours. Call immediately, “reads the fake notice.

According to the PIB, this claim is misleading, and the BSNL never sends such notices. PIB also attached a graphic of the viral message with a red “MISLEADING” stamp to prevent the spread of disinformation. The post by PIB fact check urged the people “not to fall for misinformation” and always verify news from official sources.

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A slew of false information, including malicious rumors and insincere claims, is often circulated on social media platforms with the intention of generating anxiety and chaos within the community. These statements or false claims are frequently made to seem as if they are time-sensitive or immediate, compelling individuals into taking action with little or no verification of their validity. Authorities have repeatedly urged people to continue to remain vigilant, avoid sharing unverified information, and rely only on official sources for updates. In addition to causing undue alarm and anxiety, blindly following or responding to inaccurate or unsubstantiated claims may leave individuals open to crimes such as fraud or scams.

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