New Delhi: State-owned telecom operator BSNL is running a promotional offer for customers switching from their existing network to BSNL. The company has announced that customers who will port their SIM to BSNL from their existing network will be getting 5GB of free data.

The new offer is aimed at helping BSNL expand its user base in the country. The free data offer for new BSNL customers is valid until January 15, as announced on Twitter. The operator said that the free 5GB data will be valid for 30 days or until the validity of the current plan, whichever is earlier.

However, there is a catch. Users switching to BSNL need to share their reason for the move on social media and send its proof to the service provider to get the additional data benefit.

#SwitchtoBSNL Terms and Conditions

Firstly, it is compulsory for the users that they share/retweet every BSNL’s post related to this campaign on their timeline. Further, all the participants will have to follow/like the official BSNL Facebook page (@bsnlcorporate) as well as the Twitter handle (@BSNLcorporate).

It is compulsory for the users to use #switchtoBSNL while submitting their entries on Twitter and Facebook. The customers switching to BSNL will also have to post their reason for switching to BSNL by using hashtags #SwtichtoBSNL, then tag BSNL and also follow it on all the social media platforms.

New customers joining the BSNL need to share a screenshot of the tweet/post and send it to the company through DM/ Whatsapp (9457086024) with the respective mobile number.

After doing all of this, the customer will be eligible to receive 5GB of bonus data from the company. Note that the offer is only valid up to January 15, 2022. BSNL will decide which users are eligible to receive the bonus data. Users need to port their number out of their current operator to BSNL for receiving the benefit.