BSNL launches new satellite phone which can work without mobile network; Check prices, features

BSNL’s new satellite phone is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional mobile networks. Introduced under the theme “Communication Beyond Boundaries”, the device can work even in areas where there are no mobile towers, making it useful for remote and challenging locations.

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BSNL has introduced its satellite phone as a solution for communication in areas where traditional networks cannot reach. Representational Image

State-owned telecom company BSNL has launched a satellite phone that promises connectivity beyond the reach of conventional mobile towers. Even in areas with no network coverage, users can make calls and send SMS, making it particularly useful in remote locations and during emergencies.

While announcing the phone’s price on social media, BSNL highlighted that the device works even when traditional mobile networks are out of reach. The company said it is specifically designed for demanding conditions, making it useful for defence, maritime activities, emergency response, mining and remote operations.

Read more: India becomes fourth country globally to deploy indigenous technology in mobile towers as BSNL receives major upgrade

What are features of BSNL Satellite Phone?

BSNL has introduced its satellite phone as a solution for communication in areas where traditional networks cannot reach. The device directly connects with satellites, allowing users to make calls even in remote regions, disaster-hit areas or locations with no mobile infrastructure. Designed for difficult conditions, the phone is sturdy enough to withstand water, dust and rough handling.

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Who can use it?

According to BSNL, the satellite phone has been introduced to strengthen communication facilities for specialised users, including defence personnel, maritime teams and disaster response agencies. The device is built for extreme conditions and enables voice calls and SMS even in areas without conventional network coverage. Rather than everyday users, it is intended for critical operations such as defence, mining, remote worksites and adventure travel.

What is the price of BSNL satellite phone?

The BSNL satellite phone comes with a price tag of Rs 1.34 lakh per unit, inclusive of taxes. For government and commercial users, the company has rolled out postpaid plans starting at Rs 3,500 per month, with higher plans priced at Rs 5,835 and Rs 11,670. Depending on the plan, users get 16, 30 or 60 minutes of free voice calls or SMS services.

Also Read | BSNL launches 365-day recharge plan with unlimited calling and daily data, offers big relief from expensive monthly recharges

For government agencies, BSNL’s prepaid satellite phone plans start at Rs 3,500 per month, offering 20 minutes of free talk time. The company has also announced a yearly option priced at Rs 38,500 with 240 minutes of free usage. Commercial users will have to pay Rs 5,835 monthly or Rs 64,185 annually, with free talk time benefits of 30 minutes per month and 360 minutes per year, respectively.

With inputs from PTI