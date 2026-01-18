Good news for BSNL customers as company announces new exciting offer with 3,300GB data at 50Mbps Speed, plan to cost Rs...

Home

BSNL is offering 3,300GB of high-speed data at 50Mbps to its fiber broadband users under the new Spark Plan

New Delhi: Good news for BSNL customers as the company launches a new offer for its users. In its official post on X, the state-owned telecom operator has informed that the company has launched 50Mbps broadband plan. The new plan is now available to all BSNL Fiber customers. For the convenience of the BSNL customers, we have mentioned all the details below:

The new Spark Plan will cost Rs 399 per month

Along with high-speed internet, subscribers will also receive unlimited voice calling benefits.

The BSNL customers must note that no OTT subscriptions are included with this plan.

The offer is valid for the first 12 months only. From the 13th month onwards, users will be charged Rs 449 per month for the same plan.

Customers who wish to avail BSNL Fiber offer will have to send “HI” as a message to BSNL’s official WhatsApp number 1800 4444 to activate the plan.

BSNL is also offering 0.5GB of extra data with select mobile recharge plans. This benefit was initially introduced during the Christmas festival, and BSNL has now extended the offer until January 31, 2026.

Users do not need to pay any additional amount to receive the extra data, as the benefit is being provided at the same price as before.

