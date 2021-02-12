New Delhi: After Elon Musk, now Twitter CEO and Co-Founder Jack Dorsey on Friday stated that he will give BTC 500 (approximately Rs 172 crore) along with American rapper Shawn Corey Carter to launch a new endowment called Btrust. Notably, the joint venture is aimed at funding Bitcoin development with primary focus on Africa and India. Also Read - Individuals, Corporates Won’t Be Allowed to Use Cryptocurrencies As Govt Plans Own Digital Currency: Report

The development from Twitter comes at a time when the Indian government is looking for ways to ban all private cryptocurrencies and planning to start its own digital currency. The Twitter has developed interest to fund Bitcoin development amid all-time growth of the cryptocurrency.

Taking to Twitter, Dorsey announced the launch of his Bitcoin endowment Btrust. "It'll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us," he said.

Apart from giving details on the plans for the endowment, Dorsey said the requirement of three board members to start the new development. He also provided a link to a Google form for as a board member application. He also mentioned that the mission of Btrust is to “make Bitcoin the Internet’s currency.”

Off late, Dorsey has been one of the prominent technology executives who is supporting Bitcoin. Last month, he explained why he’s passionate about the cryptocurrency in the midst of a thread on Twitter about banning former US President Donald Trump following the Capitol Hall violence.

Dorsey’s payments company Square bought up USD 50 million worth of Bitcoin in October last year to make the decentralised currency more accessible through its mobile payments service Cash App. Moreover, he in 2018 also mentioned in a media interview that he believed Bitcoin would once become the world’s single currency.