  • 12:19 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: I draw attention to the women of India, ‘Naari tu Narayaani’. This Government believes that we can progress, with greater women participation, says FM

  • 12:18 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: 400 crore rupees under head, World Class Institutions in 2019-20, more than 3 times the revised estimates of previous year; Study In India to be started to bring in foreign students into Indian higher education system, says FM

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: New National Educational Policy to be brought in to transform Indian educational system; major changes in higher as well as school system to be brought in, says FM

  • 12:12 PM IST
    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Happy and satisfied to report that India will be made Open Defecation Free on October 2nd, 2019, as per the dream of PM Modi, says FM. She added,”To mark this occasion, Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra to be inaugurated at Raj Ghat, on 2nd October, 2019; Gandhipedia too to be developed to spread positive Gandhian values.”
  • 12:11 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: 100 new clusters to be set up in 2019-20 under SFURTI, which will enable 50,000 artisans to join the economic value chain, says FM

  • 12:10 PM IST

  • 12:09 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Electronic Fundraising Platform, a social stock exchange, to be set up to list social enterprises and voluntary organizations working for social welfare objectives. Under Pradhan Mantri Grameen Digital Saksharata Abhiyan, Bharat Net is targeting internet connectivity in local bodies in every panchayat in the country; this will be speeded under Universal Service Obligation Fund, says FM

  • 12:08 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Under Khelo India scheme, National Sports Education Board will be set up in a bid to promote all kinds of sports among youngsters.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: FM proposes National Research Foundation (NRF) which will fund and promote research across the country.

  • 12:01 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Jal Shakti Mantralaya will work with states to ensure Har Ghar Jal for all rural houses by 2024, under Jal Jeevan Mission, says FM

Union Budget 2019 LIVE: New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Union Budget 2019-20 in Lok Sabha, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term on Friday. Sitharaman began her speech at 11 am. India.com is giving live updates on Budget for the financial year 2019-20. Stay tuned to us for fastest updates on new schemes, new income tax slab, tax rates and exemption limits announced in the Union Budget 2019.

Speculations are rife that Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman finance minister, may provide relief to middle-class tax payers by raising the basic tax exemption limit in much-anticipated Union Budget.

The government may reward them (middle-class) by increasing the ability to buy their dream home. Reports claimed that the tax deduction limit on interest on home loans may be increased to Rs 2.5 lakh a year from the present Rs 2 lakh limit. But this enhanced benefit will come with withdrawal of deduction for interest on second house that was allowed earlier.

It is expected that there will be big push for infrastructure spending including on roads and railways to drive growth which had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of 2019. Earlier on Thursday, a day before the presentation of Union Budget 2019, the government pegged the growth rate for the current fiscal at 7 per cent, marginally up from 6.8 per cent.

Economic Survey for 2018-19

According to the Economic Survey for 2018-19, tabled by the Finance Minister in the Rajya Sabha, “real GDP growth for the year 2019-20 is projected at 7 per cent reflecting a recovery in the economy after a deceleration in the growth momentum throughout 2018-19.”

Prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the Economic Survey suggested that private sector be granted access to “select” databases for commercial use on a chargeable basis, to ease pressure on government finances.

Seeking to establish a strong link between public data and social welfare, the Survey demonstrated various scenarios in agriculture, healthcare, education and other areas where harnessing data could lead to notable improvements in public welfare.

Congress Criticises pre-Budget Economic Survey

Reacting sharply to the pre-Budget Economic Survey, former Finance Minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said there are no sector-wise growth projections in it.

In a statement, Chidambaram said that the findings of the economic survey 2018-19 were neither positive nor encouraging. “It appears to me that the government, speaking through the economic survey, is pessimistic about the economy,” he said.

“I looked for the Outlook for 2019-20. It is in Volume-2, Chapter 01, but there is only a bland statement that growth of the economy expected to be 7 per cent in 2019-20. There are no growth projections sector wise,” he said.

The Congress leader said the closest in terms of describing the outlook for 2019-20 can be found in Volume-2, Chapter 02.