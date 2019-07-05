Live Updates

  • 1:55 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: The middle class will progress with this budget, development work will expedite even more. The tax structure will simply and infrastructure will modernise, PM added.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Budget 2019. “Ye desh ko samridh aur jan jan ko samarth banane wala budget hai. Is budget se gareeb ko bal milega. yuva ko behtar kal milega,” said PM.

  • 1:45 PM IST
    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Heartiest Congratulations to Prime Minister and Finance Minister. This Budget will substantially contribute towards an unprecedented development of India particularly the empowerment of women and self employment of our youth, tweetes former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj
  • 1:39 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lauded Finance Minister. He said,”It is for the first time since independence that a full-time woman finance minister has presented the Union Budget. I want to congratulate her. The budget fulfills the expectations of the people of the country.”

  • 1:38 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: FM also proposed to increase custom duty on gold & other precious metals from 10% to 12.5%.

  • 1:37 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: “To resolve the so-called Angel Tax issue, the startups & their investors who file requisite declarations&provide information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny in respect of valuations of share premiums. At present startups are not required to justify fair market value of their shares issued to certain investors including category 1 alternative investment funds. I propose to extend this benefit to category 2 alternative investment funds also,” says FM

  • 1:10 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: I propose to increase special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each one by 1 rupee a litre on petrol and diesel, says FM

  • 1:07 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: “As I stated earlier, we have taken a slew of measures to ease burden on small and medium earners. Those having annual income up to Rs 5 lakhs are not required to pay any income tax. We are thankful to tax payers who play an important role in nation building,” said FM.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: To discourage the practice of making business payments in cash I propose to levy TDS of 2% on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 1 crore in a year from a bank account, says FM. She added,”All companies having annual turnover of 400 crores, will now be under the bracket of 25%. This will cover 99.3% of all the companies.”

  • 1:05 PM IST

    Union Budget 2019 LIVE: FM propses interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar. “More than 120 crore Indians now have Aadhar card, therefore for ease of tax payers I propose to make PAN card and Aadhar card interchangeable and allow those who don’t have PAN to file returns by simply quoting Aadhar number and use it wherever they require to use PAN,” says FM.

Union Budget 2019 LIVE: New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Union Budget 2019-20 in Lok Sabha, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term on Friday. Sitharaman began her speech at 11 am. India.com is giving live updates on Budget for the financial year 2019-20. Stay tuned to us for fastest updates on new schemes, new income tax slab, tax rates and exemption limits announced in the Union Budget 2019.

Speculations are rife that Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman finance minister, may provide relief to middle-class tax payers by raising the basic tax exemption limit in much-anticipated Union Budget.

The government may reward them (middle-class) by increasing the ability to buy their dream home. Reports claimed that the tax deduction limit on interest on home loans may be increased to Rs 2.5 lakh a year from the present Rs 2 lakh limit. But this enhanced benefit will come with withdrawal of deduction for interest on second house that was allowed earlier.

It is expected that there will be big push for infrastructure spending including on roads and railways to drive growth which had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of 2019. Earlier on Thursday, a day before the presentation of Union Budget 2019, the government pegged the growth rate for the current fiscal at 7 per cent, marginally up from 6.8 per cent.

Economic Survey for 2018-19

According to the Economic Survey for 2018-19, tabled by the Finance Minister in the Rajya Sabha, “real GDP growth for the year 2019-20 is projected at 7 per cent reflecting a recovery in the economy after a deceleration in the growth momentum throughout 2018-19.”

Prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the Economic Survey suggested that private sector be granted access to “select” databases for commercial use on a chargeable basis, to ease pressure on government finances.

Seeking to establish a strong link between public data and social welfare, the Survey demonstrated various scenarios in agriculture, healthcare, education and other areas where harnessing data could lead to notable improvements in public welfare.

Congress Criticises pre-Budget Economic Survey

Reacting sharply to the pre-Budget Economic Survey, former Finance Minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said there are no sector-wise growth projections in it.

In a statement, Chidambaram said that the findings of the economic survey 2018-19 were neither positive nor encouraging. “It appears to me that the government, speaking through the economic survey, is pessimistic about the economy,” he said.

“I looked for the Outlook for 2019-20. It is in Volume-2, Chapter 01, but there is only a bland statement that growth of the economy expected to be 7 per cent in 2019-20. There are no growth projections sector wise,” he said.

The Congress leader said the closest in terms of describing the outlook for 2019-20 can be found in Volume-2, Chapter 02.