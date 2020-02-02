New Delhi: While Union Budget 2020 brought cheers to middle-income group as far as income tax is concerned, what’s not so good news for the high-income group is that they will have to pay tax on their provident fund. (Full Coverage)

The government has proposed a combined upper limit on employers’ contribution towards the National Pension Scheme (NPS), superannuation fund and recognised provident fund at Rs 7.5 lakh annually for an employee.

This will take effect from April 1, 2021, and will, accordingly, apply in relation to the assessment year 2021-22 and subsequent assessment years.

Existing provision

If the employer is contributing more than 12 per cent of the salary towards provident fund, then it’s taxable.

“This is giving undue benefit to employees earning a high salary income. While an employee with low salary income is not able to let employer contribute a large part of his salary to all these three funds, employees with high salary income are able to design their salary package in a manner where a large part of their salary is paid by the employer in these three funds,” the Budget document said.