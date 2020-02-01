New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Union Budget 2020, providing relief to middle class by slashing tax rates. A slew of items like tobacco products, cigarettes, medical equipments will become more expensive due to hike in taxes.

On the other hand, items such as raw sugar, agro-animal based products, Tuna bait, skimmed milk, certain alcoholic beverages, soya fibre will become cheaper.

Take a look at the things that will become costlier (increased cess/duty)

-Cigarettes, tobacco products.

-Footwear

-Furniture

-Medical equipment

-Ceiling fans

-tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron, steel, copper

Cheap (Decreased cess/duty)

– raw sugar

-agro-animal based products

-Tuna bait

-skimmed milk

-certain alcoholic beverages,

-soya fibre, soya protein