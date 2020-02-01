New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Union Budget 2020, providing relief to middle class by slashing tax rates. A slew of items like tobacco products, cigarettes, medical equipments will become more expensive due to hike in taxes.
On the other hand, items such as raw sugar, agro-animal based products, Tuna bait, skimmed milk, certain alcoholic beverages, soya fibre will become cheaper.
Take a look at the things that will become costlier (increased cess/duty)
-Cigarettes, tobacco products.
-Footwear
-Furniture
-Medical equipment
-Ceiling fans
-tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic, clay iron, steel, copper
Cheap (Decreased cess/duty)
– raw sugar
-agro-animal based products
-Tuna bait
-skimmed milk
-certain alcoholic beverages,
-soya fibre, soya protein