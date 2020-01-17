New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led central government is very likely to slash the budget for school education for the fiscal year 2019-20 by as much as Rs 3000 crore in view of a financial crunch in the national economy.

In December last year, the Human Resource and Development as well as the Finance Ministry discussed the funds cut in a meeting between senior officials, as per a report by The Print. The school education department had a sum of Rs 56,536.63 sanctioned for its development in 2019-20.

Although the HRD Ministry later denied the claims, sources according to The Print’s report, confirmed that the decision was to be announced soon.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had targetted the BJP government at Centre, calling it ‘anti-education’ and alleging hat it wanted to ruin the future of youths by slashing the Education Budget.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is the only government to have the highest allocation of funds for education, Sisodia claimed, adding that his party believes that investments made in the education sector are of utmost importance. Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, also alleged that the education budget in states where the BJP is in power had been reduced.

A government that is not willing to invest in education and in the youth, who shape the future of the nation, ‘is conspiring to destroy the future of the nation’, Sisodia claimed.

If such a funds-cut is finalized, it might affect several projects associated with school education. It must be noted that government funds are the only source of monetary support for all schools, especially the government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas, the Navodaya Vidyalayas, who need the money to run several schemes and pay salaries to the teachers.

In the past three years of the Modi government the estimated Education Budget for schools has been increased by more than Rs 9,000 crore – from Rs 46,000 crore in FY18 to Rs 56,536 crore in FY20. However, the revised budget, the actual spending of the ministry, in the last four years has either remained stagnant or increased by a marginal amount.

The Union Budget 2020 is slated to be presented on February 1, on a Saturday for the first time since Budget 2015-16.