New Delhi: In what may bring cheers to homebuyers, the government is likely to provide some impetus to its Housing for All scheme. Tax deduction can be raised to Rs 4 lakh on interest paid on housing loan.

In her first Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 1.95 crore homes will be provided to eligible beneficiaries till 2021-22 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G). The ministry also sanctioned an additional deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for interest paid on loans borrowed up to March 31, 2020 for purchase of an affordable house valued up to Rs 45 lakh, which made the overall deduction up to Rs 3.5 lakh. This exemption was for the financial year that would end in March. For the new financial year, too, there are some housing exemptions being planned, sources said.

Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Sing Puri had earlier said that PM Modi’s Housing for all will achieve its target in 2020 itself.