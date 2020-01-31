New Delhi: The Economic Survey is an annual document of the finance ministry which reviews the economic progress of the year. It is prepared by the economic division of the department of economic affairs.

With an address by President Ram Nath Kovind at 11 AM, the Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Friday. The Economic Survey will be released after that.

Where to watch?

The survey would be broadcast live on Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha channels.

