Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first budget of the decade where she is announcing a slew of measures to revive the COVID hit Indian economy. On the educational front, the Finance Minister has announced that 100 new Sainik schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states. ‘We would be introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting-up of Higher Education Commission of India,” the Finance Minister said.

"A Central University will be established in Leh for higher education in Ladakh," Nirmala Sitharaman further announced.

Here are some of the key announcements:

Point 1: Provision to increase the cost of 750 Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

Point 2: Proposal to increase from 20 crores to 38 crores rupees.

Point 3: Provision to increase it to Rs 48 crore for hilly and inaccessible areas.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet on Monday instead of a conventional paper document. Presenting the Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman stood in the second row of the Treasury Benches.

This time, the Budget will be a paperless document and it would be available to parliamentarians and the public online. As the finance minister was presenting the Union Budget, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party and Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party registered their protest inside the House on the three new farm legislations by holding placards demanding that the Centre take back the “black” laws.

The protesting members were standing in the aisles of the House.