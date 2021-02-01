Live Updates

    Budget 2021Live: Rs 2.87 lakh crore has been made available for Jal Jeevan
    Mission (urban). In education, 100 Sainik Schools are being made. 15000 schools
    are being made model schools under National Education Policy: JP Nadda.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: The Budget 2021 has been presented in an unprecedented situation. It is inclusive and is dedicated to the welfare of all people of India: BJP Chief JP Nadda

  • 4:02 PM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: It’s an anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-country budget: Mamata Banerjee

  • 4:00 PM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: Budget 2021 will prove to be milestone in upgrading India’s economy & will ensure development of all sections of society: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

  • 3:24 PM IST

    Infrastructure spending on health has been given a big push in Budget 2021, with focus down to planning of block level requirements: Finance Minister

  • 3:23 PM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: We chose to spend big on infra across a wide variety of sectors. We have attended to the needs of the health sector, capacity building in health given a big place: Finance Minister

  • 3:22 PM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: Budget 2021 comes at a time when all of us desire to give greater impetus to the economy, we thought this impetus would be qualitatively spent well and give the needed demand push if we spend big on infrastructure: Finance Minister

  • 3:09 PM IST
    Budget 2021 LIVE: This budget has categorically made announcements to ease and make lives of women better. Several systematic changes have also been made, which is set to help growth and job creation in the country: PM Modi
  • 3:08 PM IST
    Budget 2021 Live: This budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector. I congratulate FM Nirmala Ji and her team on this Budget: PM Modi

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Budget 2021-22. She began her speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi Government's Budget 2021, Calls It Anti-Farmer, Anti-People and Anti-Country

This was India’s first-ever paperless Budget as the documents were not be printed this year, due to the COVID-19 protocol. The voulumious documents were distributed electronically to the MPs. Also Read - Focus on Infrastructure, Boost to Healthcare Sector, Two Important Features of Budget 2021: FM

This is not the first time that there would be a change in tradition in the presentation of the Budget under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In 2019, she had ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase and had introduced the ‘Bahi Khata‘ or a ledger, enclosed in a red cloth folder, tied with a string to carry crucial documents.

Speculations are rife that Finance Minister would provide relief to middle-class taxpayers by raising the basic tax exemption limit.

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates.