New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Budget 2021-22. She began her speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha.



This was India’s first-ever paperless Budget as the documents were not be printed this year, due to the COVID-19 protocol. The voulumious documents were distributed electronically to the MPs. Also Read - Focus on Infrastructure, Boost to Healthcare Sector, Two Important Features of Budget 2021: FM

This is not the first time that there would be a change in tradition in the presentation of the Budget under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In 2019, she had ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase and had introduced the ‘Bahi Khata‘ or a ledger, enclosed in a red cloth folder, tied with a string to carry crucial documents.

Speculations are rife that Finance Minister would provide relief to middle-class taxpayers by raising the basic tax exemption limit.

