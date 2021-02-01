Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government’s Aatmanirbhar packages totalling Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with the COVID pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms. ” In May 2020, Government announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, to sustain the recovery further we also rolled out two more Atmanirbhar packages. Total financial impact of all packages including measures taken by RBI was estimated to be about Rs 27.1 lakh crores,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi Government's Budget 2021, Calls It Anti-Farmer, Anti-People and Anti-Country

During her speech, the Finance Minister further informed that the Government has stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor. The PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves.

"A new centrally sponsored scheme PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be launched with an outlay of about 64,180 crores over 6 years," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

₹ 2,217 crore for 42 urban centres with million plus population, to tackle burgeoning problem of air pollution

In the first ever paperless Union Budget, Sitharaman also proposed the introduction of Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore. This will be in addition to the national health mission, she said. The finance minister also said India has two COVID-19 vaccines and two more will be launched.

